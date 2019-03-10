March 10, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued March 10 at 3:19AM HST until March 12 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 62. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers. High near 78. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 63. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 43. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers. High near 65. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 44. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 60. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Occasional showers. High near 76. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 61. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

