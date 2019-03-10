March 10, 2019 Surf Forecast

March 10, 2019 Surf ForecastMarch 10, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 10, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: 1-3′ overhead high NNW ground swell for the morning. This fades in the afternoon with sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 15-20mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. The swell shifts to the SSW and fades a bit in the afternoon.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high NW ground swell for the morning with occasional shoulder sets. This rotates to the S and fades a bit in the afternoon.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Chest to head high E wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com