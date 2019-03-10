March 10, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high NNW ground swell for the morning. This fades in the afternoon with sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 15-20mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. The swell shifts to the SSW and fades a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NW ground swell for the morning with occasional shoulder sets. This rotates to the S and fades a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high E wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

