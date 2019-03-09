March 09, 2019 Weather Forecast

March 09, 2019 Weather ForecastMarch 9, 2019, 1:45 PM HST (Updated March 9, 2019, 1:45 PM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 62. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Occasional showers. High near 79. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kona
This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waimea
This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Kohala
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with an east wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 43. Windy, with an east wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Occasional showers. High near 66. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Occasional showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 60. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Occasional showers. High near 77. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
This Afternoon: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
