March 09, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

am pm

Surf: Shoulder to head high NW extra long period swell for the morning with occasional 1-2′ overhead sets. This builds to 1-3′ overhead high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi choppy with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. This builds a bit during the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NW long period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high mix of E wind swell and S long period swell

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

