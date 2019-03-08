March 08, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high NE wind swell.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNE wind swell for the morning going more SSW during the day.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with ENE winds less than 5mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SSW ground swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E short period wind swell for the morning. The surf builds from the E into the stomach to shoulder high range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NNE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

