March 07, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued March 07 at 3:26AM HST until March 08 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 61. West southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Occasional showers, mainly before 10am. High near 77. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 62. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 44. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Strong and damaging winds, with an east northeast wind 34 to 41 mph, with gusts as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 59. North northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Occasional showers. High near 75. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 60. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph increasing to 27 to 32 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Looking Ahead