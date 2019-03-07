Kahoa Street Closing for Tree Trimming Work

The County of Hawai‘i Highway Maintenance Division will be doing tree trimming work on Kahoa Street from the area just past Honoli‘i Beach Park to Pauka‘a (Tsunami Evacuation Area sign). This area will be closed to thru traffic between the hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday, March 11, to Friday, March 15, Weather conditions permitting. Honoli‘i Beach Park will remain open and accessible during normal park hours, and the Kahoa Street roadway will be open to thru traffic after work hours.

This closure is necessary to complete the work in a timely manner and for the safety of the workers and the traveling public.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please contact the County of Hawai‘i Highway Maintenance Division at (808) 961-8349.