March 06, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued March 06 at 3:47AM HST until March 06 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 75. West wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 62. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 34 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 59. West northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 17 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 59. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

