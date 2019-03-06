March 06, 2019 Surf Forecast

March 06, 2019 Surf ForecastMarch 6, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 6, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Head high NNE medium period swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE medium period swell.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NNE winds 10-15mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
