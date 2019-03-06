March 06, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high NNE medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NNE winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

