March 05, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued March 05 at 3:30AM HST until March 07 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely before 2pm, then scattered showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly between 2am and 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers between 1am and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly between 9pm and 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 59. North northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 76. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 9 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers between 7pm and 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Looking Ahead