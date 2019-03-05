March 05, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Head high N medium period swell.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with NE winds 10-15mph in the morning decreasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Knee to waist high N medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW. Clean conditions are expected for the late day with SE winds 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

South East

Surf: Waist high E short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NNE winds 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

