March 04, 2019 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Clear, with a low around 63. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph becoming east 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight, then isolated showers after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

