March 04, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NNW medium period swell for the morning. The swell shifts more N and builds for the afternoon with sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with NNE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting NE 5-10mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNE medium period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to stomach high.

Conditions: Semi choppy with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with SSW winds less than 5mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NW medium period swell for the morning going more N during the day.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with NNE winds 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

