Students Athletes Receive 2019 Duke Foundation Scholarships

Four Hawai‘i Island students are among 29 scholar athletes to receive the Ambassador of Aloha Scholarship from the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Foundation this year. The college scholarships are awarded to outstanding athletes with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 who participate in canoeing, surfing, kayaking, water polo or volleyball. The scholarships will be issued for the 2019 – 2020 school year. The students include:

Laurie (?), Hilo High School (Hilo)

Katelynn Kubo, Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i (Hakalau)

Malie Lawson, Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy (Kailua-Kona)

Nolan Beard, Ke Kula O Ka Aina Hawaiian Charter School (Kamuela)

All 29 recipients were publicly recognized during the first “Duke’s Night” on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Diamond Head Theatre. Duke’s Night is a new event to celebrate young Hawai‘i leaders and raise funds to support their future.

During the event, Kauai High School student Akira Williams was honored with The Duke Award, a one-time student scholarship of $25,000 given each year to an exceptional senior student who exemplifies the character and values of Duke Kahanamoku. The event was emceed by Emmy-nominated journalist Tannya Joaquin with a benefit concert by Irie Love. Proceeds from the event will benefit future scholarships.

For more information, visit www.DukeFoundation.org or email info@DukeFoundation.org.