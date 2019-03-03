March 03, 2019 Weather Forecast

March 03, 2019 Weather ForecastMarch 3, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 3, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Clear, with a low around 58. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers before 10am. Sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
