March 03, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Clear, with a low around 58. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before 10am. Sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Looking Ahead