March 03, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NNE medium period swell.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with NE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting N for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NW ground swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell for the morning going more ENE and building into the knee to thigh range in the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NNE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

