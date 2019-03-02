March 02, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hilo

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind around 7 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after 10am. Sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Puna

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind around 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.