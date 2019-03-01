KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka’ea welcomed Roy Sakuma the KAPA Cafe.

Sakuma is a Hawaiian musician, author, and founder of the famous annual Ukulele Festival. He also started his own ukulele school, Roy Sakuma Ukulele Studios. He has released several Ukulele teaching DVD’s and a book titled Treasury of Ukulele Chords. The 19th Annual Great Waikoloa Ukulele Festival takes place on Saturday, March 2nd from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Kings’ Shops and Queens’ MarketPlace.

