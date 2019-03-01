March 01, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Shoulder to head high N medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Semi choppy in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNE medium period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell for the morning fades a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SE wind swell for the morning going more SW during the day.

Conditions: Fairly clean with N winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NNE for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT