March 01, 2019 Surf Forecast

March 01, 2019 Surf ForecastMarch 1, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated March 1, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Shoulder to head high N medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.
Conditions: Semi choppy in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N less than 5mph.
North West
Surf: Knee to waist high NNE medium period swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell for the morning fades a bit in the afternoon.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
South East
Surf: Ankle to knee high SE wind swell for the morning going more SW during the day.
Conditions: Fairly clean with N winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NNE for the afternoon.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
