Hawai‘i Weekend Gas Watch: Prices Up

Hawai‘i gas prices increased up to four cents a gallon throughout the islands this past week, according to the AAA Hawai‘i Weekend Gas Watch. Statewide average price is $3.29 a gallon on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, which is three cents higher than last Thursday, five cents higher than a month ago and 21 cents less than a year ago.

The Hilo average price is $3.41, which is up four cents from last Thursday, 17 cents more than on this date last month and 12 cents lower than on this date a year ago. In Honolulu, the average price for regular is $3.15, which is four cents higher than last Thursday, five cents higher than on this date a month ago and 19 cents lower than on this date last year.

In Kahului, the average price is $3.57, which is two cents higher than last Thursday, two cents higher than on this date last month and 36 cents lower than on this date a year ago. Lihue’s average price for regular is $3.50, which is up four cents since last Thursday, three cents lower than on this date last month and 12 cents lower than a year ago today. Wailuku’s average is $3.57, which is unchanged from last Thursday, two cents higher than on this date a month ago and 36 cents lower than on this date a year ago.

“The Energy Information Administration weekly report showed that western U.S. gasoline stocks are on the rise,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawai‘i general manager. “They increased by approximately 700,000 barrels to 38.2 million barrels. However, stocks are approximately 1.4 million barrels lower now than this time last year and if there’s a supply challenge in the area, then there’s a potential risk of higher retail prices.”

AAA Hawai‘i Weekend Gas Watch is a weekly snapshot of gas prices. Price comparisons are offered as a community service. Prices are derived from fleet vehicle credit card transactions at more than 120,000 stations around the country. Prices shown are combined averages updated three times daily.