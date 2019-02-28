February 28, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Well overhead high mix of N ground swell and NNW ground swell

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NNW winds 15-20mph.

North West

Surf: Knee to waist high N medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting N 15-20mph in the afternoon.

West

Surf: Waist to stomach high NW ground swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

Surf: Knee to thigh high medium period swell with occasional waist sets. The swell will be coming from the ESE in the morning and shift to the E during the day.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with N winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore texture and current for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

