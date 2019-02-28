February 28, 2019 Surf Forecast

February 28, 2019 Surf ForecastFebruary 28, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated February 28, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Well overhead high mix of N ground swell and NNW ground swell
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NNW winds 15-20mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high N medium period swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting N 15-20mph in the afternoon.
West
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NW ground swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high medium period swell with occasional waist sets. The swell will be coming from the ESE in the morning and shift to the E during the day.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with N winds 15-20mph. This becomes Sideshore texture and current for the afternoon.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com