February 27, 2019 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued February 27 at 3:56AM HST until February 27 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 62. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Waimea

Overnight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 52. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 45. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 67. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 60. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. North northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

