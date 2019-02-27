February 27, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high NW long period swell with occasional slightly overhead high sets.

Conditions: Choppy with N winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high long period swell with occasional thigh sets. The swell will be coming from the NW in the morning and shift to the N during the day.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NNE winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NW long period swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

