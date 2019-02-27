February 27, 2019 Surf Forecast

February 27, 2019 Surf ForecastFebruary 27, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated February 27, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Chest to head high NW long period swell with occasional slightly overhead high sets.
Conditions: Choppy with N winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Knee high long period swell with occasional thigh sets. The swell will be coming from the NW in the morning and shift to the N during the day.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NNE winds 15-20mph in the morning decreasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.
West
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NW long period swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S less than 5mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ESE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 15-20mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com