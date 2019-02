Moku o Keawe International Hula Festival Awards Announced

The 2019 Moku o Keawe International Hula Festival was held from Feb. 21 through 24, at the Queens’ MarketPlace. Hula Hālau from around the world participated in this annual cultural festival. The results:

Wahine Group Award

1st Place – Hālau Kawehileimamoikawēkiuʻokohala, Kumu Hula Lorna Kapualiko Lim

2nd Place – Hālau Kaʻeaikahelelani, Nā Kumu Hula Kaʻea Lyons and Kahelelani Lyons

3rd Place – Hula Hālau ʻO Minoʻaka, Sensei Minoʻaka Nagamori (Japan)

Miss Pākahi Hula Waikoloa

1st Place – Hālau Nā Wai Ola, Kanoe Kahaku

2nd Place – Hālau Kawehileimamoikawēkiuʻokohala, Marley Anuhea Rivera

Makua Wahine

1st Place – Ruri Sakai, Hālau Naleikalikoʻokalani (Japan)

2nd Place – Jana Kuʻulei Kaholoaʻa, Hālau Kawehileimamoikawēkiuʻokohala

3rd Place – Eileen Tseng, Hālau Nā Wai Ola

Kupuna Wahine Group Award

1st Place – Ka Lei O Laka I Iapana – Ka Pā Hula O Ka ʻIeʻie (Japan)

2nd Place – Hālau Kaʻeaikahelelani

3rd Place – Hula Hālau ʻO Minoʻaka (Japan)

Kupuna Wahine Soloist

1st Place – Kaʻeuʻeu Chip, Hālau Kaʻeaikahelelani

2nd Place – Leinaʻala Jenny, Hālau Hula O Kawaimaluhia

3rd Place – Ida Kauʻilani Otake, Hālau Kawehileimamoikawēkiuʻokohala

Nā Kamalei O Moku O Keawe Keiki Hula Competition

ʻŌpio Pālua – Hālau Hula Kealiʻi O Nālani Master Nā Kamalei ʻŌpio – Kāʻeo Yamamoto, Hālau Hula O Kealiʻi O Nālani Group Keiki – Hālau Hula Kealʻii O Nālani Master Nā Kamalei Keiki – Nākoa Gabriel, Hālau Hula O Ke aliʻi O Nālani Miss Nā Kamalei ʻŌpio Wahine & Highest Score Award 1st – Manaia Manō-Underwood (Going to Tottori, Japan), Hālau Nāleipunahele

2nd – Malia Iida – Hālau Hula Kealiʻi O Nālani

3rd – Alyssa Lim-Ryder – Hālau Kawehileimamoikawēkiuʻokohala

The Highest Score Award

The highest scoring points in the solo competitions for keiki or ʻōpio will be traveling to Tottori, Japan for the Moku O Keawe International Hula Festival in August 2019.