February 26, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NNW medium period swell in the morning builds for the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E less than 5mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

