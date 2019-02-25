Terroristic Threat Made at Waimea Middle School

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is investigating a threat made on social media that was received from a student at Waimea Middle School. Police are investigating the matter as a terroristic threatening in the first degree.

As a precautionary measure, police presence will increase on campus Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.

Police encourage the public to notify them regarding any suspicious activity or threats made toward any school. Reports can be made to the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 or in an emergency to 911.