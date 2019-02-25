February 25, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Waist to stomach high E wind swell.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW medium period swell for the morning going more SW during the day.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with WNW winds less than 5mph.

West

Surf: Knee high WNW medium period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.

South East

Surf: Waist to stomach high E wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with NNE winds 10-15mph. Semi clean/sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

