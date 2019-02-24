February 24, 2019 Weather Forecast

February 24, 2019 Weather ForecastFebruary 24, 2019, 5:02 AM HST (Updated February 24, 2019, 5:02 AM)
Hilo
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
South Point
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Looking Ahead
