LETTER: Questions About Whale Deaths

I appreciate the website publishing information about every incident of whales dying out here, but it seems to me that the “Results of Whale Necropsies Revealed” by Big Island Now, January 29, 2019, 3:20 PM HST (Updated January 30, 2019, 8:02 AM) article, disconnects from the issue altogether. As I make the comments I do, I realize that you’re not a group of professional investigative researchers and journalists who are highly knowledgeable about the cetaceans and all of the modern ocean hazards facing them, including military war-gaming with technologies unknown to us in the greater society.

As for the whale found Monday, Jan. 28, on Kekaha Beach on the west side of Kaua‘i, West said the necropsy on the female calf shows that she was not recently nursed. Cause of death was not known [so what was the point of removing her body from the beach to military property, and then doing–what–with it? Is that the state of the medical ‘science’ that was performed?], although there were markings on the body that could’ve been caused by either boat propellers or shark bites [Could’ve been…either, or; are propeller wounds indistinguishable from shark bites? Had a shark been biting, why was the body intact?].

The only 2 photos made available to the public do not show deep, bloody, extensive propeller wounds, nor shark bites,

My interest in them is not for what scientific knowledge can be TAKEN from them, but as living family & good neighbors.

If possibly the mother abandoned her baby because she had birth defects and was not going to survive, I would like to know. I think we should all know the effects on all life of our chemicals and radiation, and plastic garbage in the ocean (if any of those be the case), and/or loss of life from war-gaming.

