February 23, 2019 Weather Forecast

February 23, 2019 Weather ForecastFebruary 23, 2019, 1:47 PM HST (Updated February 23, 2019, 1:47 PM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Kona
This Afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then scattered showers between 7pm and 2am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Isolated showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
This Afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light northeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
South Point
This Afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Waikoloa
This Afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then scattered showers between 7pm and 2am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
