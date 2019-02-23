February 23, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with W winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW medium period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW medium period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

