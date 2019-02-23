February 23, 2019 Surf Forecast

February 23, 2019 Surf ForecastFebruary 23, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated February 23, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high E medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with W winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.
North West
am pm
Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW medium period swell.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee high WNW medium period swell with occasional thigh high sets.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
