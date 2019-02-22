AD
February 22, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
February 22, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated February 22, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E medium period swell in the morning with occasional head high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Knee high WNW medium period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Chest to shoulder high ESE medium period swell in the morning with occasional head high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with S winds 5-10mph.

Image: NOAA

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

