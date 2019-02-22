February 22, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E medium period swell in the morning with occasional head high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SSW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW medium period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high ESE medium period swell in the morning with occasional head high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with S winds 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

