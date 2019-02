KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka‘ea welcomed Kamaunu Romero to the Kapa Cafe.

Kamaunu and his brothers formed the group Hawaiian Time. After 20 years, they are back working on a new album. They will be releasing new singles this year, such as their remade version of Kiss me which came out 25 years ago.

Listen here: https://soundcloud.com/kapa-bin/kamaunu-romero-kapa-cafe-final