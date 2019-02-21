February 21, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high E medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Head high E medium period swell in the morning with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets. This drops into the head range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with S winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SSE for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

