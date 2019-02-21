KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka‘ea welcomed the Beamer-Solomon Halau ‘O Po’ohala to the KAPA Cafe.

Hualali Solomon Covington is the halau’s kumu hula and Malama Solomon is the halau historian. They talk about the Beamer-Solomon lineage, 160-year old hula legacy, upcoming concert, and hula school. Their Eia Ka Hula X concert takes place on Saturday, Feb 23rd at the Kahilu theatre.

Listen here:https://soundcloud.com/kapa-bin/kapa-cafe-beamer-solomon