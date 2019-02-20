Scholarship Established in Honor of Former UH Hilo Soccer Star

The University of Hawai‘i reports that the Lindsey Poulsen #22 Memorial Scholarship Fund has been established in honor of the former University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo soccer standout, who had her jersey retired this past fall.

Poulsen was one of the greatest Vulcans in the history of the program. She played for UH Hilo from 2010 to 2013, and passed away last summer after a long battle with ovarian cancer.

Started in part by Poulsen’s family, including parents Tom and Jill, the scholarship fund will provide support to intercollegiate student-athletes on the UH Hilo women’s soccer team.

“Lindsey loved this place,” Tom Poulsen said during the ceremony to retire her jersey. “It is our hope that this scholarship will help preserve her legacy and keep alive within the Vulcan program the spirit that she brought to every practice and match.”

Poulsen scored 14 goals and had six assists during her career, and was a two-time All-Pacific West Conference selection.