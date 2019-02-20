Kapono’s CD Release Party at Don’s Mai Tai Bar

Henry Kapono’s CD Release Party is happening on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Don’s Mai Tai Bar located at the Royal Kona Resort from 5 to 8 p.m.

Join Kapono and Brad “Tiki Shark” Parker on this special evening featuring Kapono’s new CD Welcome 2 My Paradise.

As a bonus, Parker and the Tiki Shark Team, will be selling his latest and mug design, the “Don the Beachcomber’s Tiki Mug.” These mugs will be signed by Kapono & Parker for this special event.

Partial proceeds of all sales will be donated to the Henry Kapono Foundation, a nonprofit that “strives to support and strengthen our community through music and the arts and by giving with aloha.

Through his Foundation, Kapono seeks to share his passion by supporting music programs for keiki, provide career guidance and performance opportunities for emerging musicians, and share the joy of music by making it more accessible and available to local communities and organizations.

The Royal Kona Resort is located at 75-5852 Ali‘i Dr. in Kailua-Kona.