Hospice of Kona Seeking Volunteers

From patient companions and respite aides to office and event helpers, Hospice of Kona (HOK) is seeking a range of volunteers to support its patients and families in positions within a patient’s home, in the HOK office, at its fundraising events, and at the Memory Lane Thrift Store, which supports hospice’s residential home, Nakamarua Hale.

Those interested in becoming a “Star of Service” volunteer may do so by attending trainings held at HOK’s offices located at 75-5925 Walua Road, Suite 102, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 and March 1. Attending both meetings is mandatory to become a Certified Hospice Volunteer. Attendees are asked to dress comfortably. Lunch, snacks and beverages will be provided. To register, contact Deann Canuteson, Director of Volunteer Services, (808) 443-2936 or dcanuteson@hospiceofkona.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Hospice of Kona

Hospice of Kona provides family-centered support, education and care for those approaching the end of life. The organization is recognized as the best resource to support and advocate for the terminally ill and their caregivers and to educate professionals, volunteers and the general public about hospice care and palliative care. For more information, contact info@hospiceofkona.org or (808) 324-7700.