February 20, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued February 20 at 3:54AM HST until February 21 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

