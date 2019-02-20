AD
February 20, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
February 20, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated February 20, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi choppy with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with S winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with NW winds less than 5mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Knee to thigh high NW ground swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with NNE winds less than 5mph.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

Image: NOAA

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

