February 20, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Semi choppy with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with S winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with NW winds less than 5mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NW ground swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with NNE winds less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

