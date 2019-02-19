County Hosting Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events

The County of Hawai‘i reports that Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collection events will be held between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the following dates:

Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Waimea Recycling and Transfer Station.

Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Pāhoa Recycling and Transfer Station.

The County of Hawaiʻi’s Department of Environmental Management holds these regular collection events, at no charge to the public, so households can conveniently dispose of acceptable household hazardous waste in a manner that protects both public health and the environment.

These events are for household-generated and self-hauled waste only. Business, government agency, non-profit agency, or farm wastes are not allowed. No electronic waste and no tires will be accepted.

Acceptable household hazardous waste includes automotive fluids, used batteries, fluorescent lights, and pesticides. Reusable latex paint will be accepted at the Waimea event for reuse. For a more complete list of acceptable or unacceptable household hazardous waste, go online. The website includes other useful information on solid waste diversion and recycling.

If you are unable to attend the Waimea or Pāhoa HHW collection events, the next scheduled collection events will be on June 1, 2019, in Kailua-Kona (Kealakehe), and on June 15, 2019, in Hilo.

If you have any questions regarding these Household Hazardous Waste collection events, contact Chris Chin-Chance, Recycling Specialist with the Department of Environmental Management, at (808) 961-8554, or email recycle3@hawaiicounty.gov.