MISSING: Justylynn Alconcel-Tobosa, 16, Hilo

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 16-year-old Hilo teen who was reported missing.

Justylynn Alconcel-Tobosa was last seen in Hilo on January 29, 2019.

She is described as being 5-feet-5 tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts call the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.