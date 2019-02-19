Keʻei Transfer Station Closed Feb. 19

Due to unexpected staff shortages, the Keʻei Transfer Station in Captain Cook at 82-6271 Pu‘uhonua Road closed at 10 a.m. today, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, and will reopen as regularly scheduled on Friday, Feb. 22.

For the remainder of today, the public may take their trash to the Keauhou Transfer Station or the Miloliʻi Transfer Station, which are open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hawai‘i County appologizes for the inconvenience and thanks you for your patience and understanding during this unexpected early closure.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for closure information and locations, or call the Department

of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division, at (808) 961-8270.