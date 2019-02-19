February 19, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued February 19 at 4:23AM HST until February 21 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 63. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 77. West wind around 6 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 64. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 76. East wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 66. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 52. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 70. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 44. South southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 66. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 46. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

South Point

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 67. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 70. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 61. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 77. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 75. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

