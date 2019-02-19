February 19, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high E medium period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-3′ overhead high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NW winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE medium period swell for the morning going more SW during the day.

Conditions: Semi choppy with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon. Fairly clean conditions are expected for the late day with E winds 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high NW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

South East

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high ESE medium period swell.

Conditions: Choppy with SSE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting S for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

