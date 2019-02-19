February 19, 2019 Surf Forecast

February 19, 2019 Surf ForecastFebruary 19, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated February 19, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Head high E medium period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-3′ overhead high.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NW winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE medium period swell for the morning going more SW during the day.
Conditions: Semi choppy with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 10-15mph in the afternoon. Fairly clean conditions are expected for the late day with E winds 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Waist high NW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.
South East
am pm
Surf: 1-3′ overhead high ESE medium period swell.
Conditions: Choppy with SSE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting S for the afternoon.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
