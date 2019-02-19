AD
ADVERTISEMENT

CPB Appoints Shima as Assistant VP and Trust Officer

By Big Island Now
February 19, 2019, 12:05 PM HST (Updated February 19, 2019, 12:34 PM)
×

Eri Shima joins Central Pacific Bank’s Wealth Management division as Assistant Vice President and Trust Officer. Shima brings over 25 years of international business experience; her expertise in complex financial products and cross-border transaction analysis to expand the bank’s personal trust business to Japanese customers.

Eri Shima. Courtesy photo.

A native of Japan, Shima earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degree in management from Gakushuin University, and J.D. from the William S. Richardson School of Law at University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. She had previously worked at Deloitte & Touche as a CPA, and Watanabe & Ing as staff attorney in Honolulu, Goldman Sachs and Lehman Brothers in Tokyo, and most recently at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments