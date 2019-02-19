CPB Appoints Shima as Assistant VP and Trust Officer

Eri Shima joins Central Pacific Bank’s Wealth Management division as Assistant Vice President and Trust Officer. Shima brings over 25 years of international business experience; her expertise in complex financial products and cross-border transaction analysis to expand the bank’s personal trust business to Japanese customers.

A native of Japan, Shima earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degree in management from Gakushuin University, and J.D. from the William S. Richardson School of Law at University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. She had previously worked at Deloitte & Touche as a CPA, and Watanabe & Ing as staff attorney in Honolulu, Goldman Sachs and Lehman Brothers in Tokyo, and most recently at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.