Rep. Gabbard Continues New Hampshire Tour

Tulsi Gabbard, Hawai‘i congresswoman and presidential candidate, continued her tour across New Hampshire this President’s Day, Feb. 18, 2019, holding town hall meetings in Laconia and Plymouth, meeting with local elected officials, and walking store-to-store downtown in the snow to meet with business owners.

She visited a local opioid addiction recovery home, where she heard from leaders and residents on the opioid crisis that is ravaging New Hampshire, and discussed what the federal government must do to work with communities and provide resources to address this epidemic.

On Tuesday morning, Feb. 19, Rep. Gabbard will visit Moultonborough. Over the weekend, she visited with New Hampshire residents in Nashua, Keene, Concord, Manchester, Newington, Portsmouth, North Hampton and Rye. She hosted multiple public town halls and also met with teachers, veterans and local leaders in the Democratic Party.