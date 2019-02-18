February 18, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued February 18 at 4:31AM HST until February 18 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: Frequent showers, mainly after 1pm. High near 80. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Frequent showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 65. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Washington’s Birthday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 66. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 77. East wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Washington’s Birthday: Showers likely after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Light southwest wind.

Washington’s Birthday: Showers likely after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 66. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 46. South southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

South Point

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 14 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: Showers likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 69. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Washington’s Birthday: Frequent showers, mainly after noon. High near 79. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 63. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Waikoloa

Washington’s Birthday: Showers likely after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. East wind around 8 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 76. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

