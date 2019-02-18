February 18, 2019 Surf Forecast

February 18, 2019 Surf ForecastFebruary 18, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated February 18, 2019, 5:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Head high N ground swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.
Conditions: Glassy with W winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting N for the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Waist high NNE ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.
West
am pm
Surf: Waist high NW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high ESE medium period swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com