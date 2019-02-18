February 18, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high N ground swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Glassy with W winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting N for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf: Waist high NNE ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high NW ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high ESE medium period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT