Obituary Notices: Week of Feb. 17, 2019

Daphne Sing

August 21, 1941 – February 7, 2019

She is survived by husband William K. Sing Jr. and her 4 children; William K. Sing III (Barbara), Michael K. Sing (Kazumi), Leianaikaroselaniomaui Sing-Kahalehau and Papaikanī‘au Kai‘anui; and her 11 grandchildren; Kahele, Naehu, Kahāokamoku, William K. IV, Kihaapi‘ilani, Sonny-Lei, Kekailoa, Hinata, Kamani, Summer and Jordan; and 4 great-grandchildren; Lilyana, Nainoa, Kauanoe, ‘Ōlali and Manutea. Daphne worked as a teacher for the Department of Education H. P. Baldwin High School as a Hawaiian Studies teacher and later retired as the Student activities coordinator. She then volunteered the rest of her life to genealogy in the Family History Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Visitations will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9 to 10:30 a.m., services to follow from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Kahului Stake Center 125 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave.

Victor Campos Tomas, Jr.

June 13, 1946 – February 7, 2019

Visitation will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Christ the King Church; mass will begin at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Christ the King Church; prayer service starts at 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 12:30 p.m., at Valley Isle Memorial Park Cemetery in Haiku. Victor retired in Maintenance at the County of Maui Parks & Recreation. He was pre-deceased by his son, Arnold Tomas. He is survived by his children, Nelson (Judith) Tomas, Marivic Orpilla, Kharen Tomas; grandchildren, Brendan Tomas, Brigette Tomas, Jasmine Pentecostes, Jeanelle Pentecostes, Jimbo Pentecostes, Jade Pentecostes, Zoe Tomas, Keoni Vinuya-Tomas, Kekoa Vinyua-Tomas, Azza Vinuya-Tomas, Cadye Vinuya-Tomas, Kawika Vinuya-Tomas; mother, Prudencia Tomas; and siblings, Ernesto Tomas, Carmelita (Clement) Orquia and Milagros Alupay.

Lily Cummings

June 3, 1945 – February 5, 2019

Lily was born to John and Eleanor Ah’ Sau in 1945. She married David L Cummings and together they raised one Son, Malcolm Leon Cummings. Lily was a nurse for many years and enjoyed taking great care of people. Lily enjoyed watching her son play sports while growing up, and was very involved in his activities. She enjoyed gardening and growing plants of all kinds. Lily made the best chocolate chip cookies. She also enjoyed cooking for her family. Lily was known for her happiness and joy she brought to others. She loved watching her grandkids grow. Lily is preceded in death by her father John Ah’ Sau and mother Eleanor Carrillo, Her husband David Leon Cummings, and Son Louwellyn Cummings also preceded in death by her brother Joseph Ah’Sau. She is Survived by her Son Malcolm Leon K Cummings ( Jamie) her grandkids Malcolm Cummings, Alexandria Cummings and Amiyah Cummings, her sister Ipo Ah’Sau and brother Edward Ah’ Sau, God son Alexander Hamm (Ericka) and many other family members and friends like family.

Psalm 34:18

The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.

Leonardo Banal Lozano, Sr.

May 31, 1938 – February 3, 2019

Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Maria Lanakila Church; mass will begin at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Norman’s Mortuary; prayer service will begin at 10 a.m.; burial will follow, 12:30 p.m., at Valley Isle Memorial Park Cemetery in Haiku. Lunch will be served at the family house in Lahaina after burial. Papa Leonardo, Sr. retired from the County of Maui’s Refuse Department after 10 years. He then owned and ran Maui Plumbing until he retired. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosalia “Mama Sally” Lozano; children, Gerry (Elsa) Bagoyo, Gigi Cabrera (Grant Coonley, Leonardo Lozano, Jr., Grace (Pono) Roback; 6 grandchildren, Ryan (Christine), Nicole, Justin, Lourdes, Kalei Kaumaka, Pohai Kealani; and great grandchildren, Ezekiel Kai and newborn, Rylie Rose.

Carol Dickson

December 24, 1939 – January 31, 2019

Carol Diane Dickson of Kula, Maui passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, 2019 with her loving husband of 57 years, Iini Dickson, at her side. She was born on Dec. 24, 1939 to the late Henry and Dorothy Texeira and was a graduate of St. Anthony School, class of 1958. Carol is survived by her husband Iini; sons, Randy (Robin), Keith (Kaui), and Lono (Shelly) Dickson; sister, Sylvia Gladfkides; brother, Rodney Texeira; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. We welcome family, friends, and classmates to a celebration of her life, a life lived with love, laughter, and genuine care for others on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Wailuku Community Center, 395 Waena Place, Wailuku, Maui.

Dionisio Guzman

October 8, 1943 – January 25, 2019

Dionisio Yago Guzman Sr., 75 of Kīhei, Maui had passed away on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 under the care of Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on Oct. 8, 1943 in Sinait, Ilocos Sur, Philippines to the late Fulgencio & Albina Campos Guzman. He was a Supervisor Houseman of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort And Spa & Embassy Suites.

He was predeceased by his son, Lysander Guzman and will continue to live in the hearts of his loving wife, Evelyn Azurin Guzman; sons, Billy John Guzman, John (Erin) Guzman, Dionicio Guzman Jr.; daughters, Alfa (Dave) Shields, Mary Anne Guzman; brothers, Pedro (Bennie) Guzman, Feliciano (Clarita) Guzman; 7 grandchildren, Isaiah, Riley, Senecca, Hunter, Austin John, Ashlyn and Hazel..

Visitation will be held at Norman’s Mortuary on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 from 6 p.m. with prayer service to begin at 7 p.m. Services will continue Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 from 9 a.m. with service to begin at 11 a.m. Burial is to follow at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.